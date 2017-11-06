Minden woman dies in rollover crash on I-20

A Minden woman is dead after her pickup truck overturned on Interstate-20 early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on I-20 just west of US Hwy 371.

Louisiana State Police say 43-year-old Tammy Lair was traveling eastbound when her 2002 Ford F-150 truck left the road and flipped over.

Lair, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and died at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Lair and will be submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating the crash.