Minden’s Mayor responds to racist Facebook posts

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden’s mayor is responding to racist Facebook posts surfacing, allegedly from two police officers.

Mayor Terry Gardner tells us he’s letting the elected Chief of Police, handle the matter because this happened before his administration. He also says there’s a new company doing background checks and hopefully they’ll detect these types of things in the future.

Minden city councilman Herbert Taylor is calling for the officers to be fired.

“I’m hoping the officers are terminated and all the officers that have been hired under that administration need to come under review because this is not the first incident about social media posts that officers have made and it needs to be addressed.”

The questionable posts date back to 2012. Taylor says two brothers use the “n” word to describe African Americans, along with other racists slurs and derogatory racial stereotypes.

We have reached out to Chief Steve Cropper to see if any disciplinary action will be taken and he hasn’t returned our calls.

