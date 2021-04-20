MISD approves one-time COVID-19 stipend for full-time employees

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Marshall Independent School District has approved a recommendation for a one-time COVID-19 stipend of $500 for all full-time employees.

MISD’s Board of Trustees approved the one-time payment in recognition of the efforts of district personnel during the pandemic and this school year. It will be included on employees’ May paychecks.

Teachers and staff have had to navigate through a historic time of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the spring of 2020 and eventually forced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to close in-person learning in every school in Texas for the final 2 1/2 months of the school year.

Teachers and students became accustomed to online learning techniques and platforms, even as schools reopened under the lingering effects of COVID-19 across the nation this past fall.

The added challenges brought on by numerous quarantines and additional safety protocols throughout the year have made the 2020-2021 school year one of the most challenging in the history of MISD and other districts across the state.

MISD Board President Brad Burris said, “The Board wishes to express our gratitude for all the hard work and sacrifice our staff has put in to provide the best possible learning experience for our students this year.”

All full-time employees of the district are eligible to receive the one-time stipend.

As of last Friday, MISD’s COVID-19 numbers remain very low in comparison to other peak times seen throughout this year.

The district had a total of seven active cases currently in the district as of April 16, with a total of 39 including 33 students and 6 staff members currently in quarantine as a result of being an active case or being in close contact with an active case.