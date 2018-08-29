Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mislabeling leads to recall of popular blood pressure medicine

NBC NEWS - A pharmaceutical company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of a popular blood pressure medication, hydrochlorothiazide, after a lot of the company's product was found to be mislabeled, the Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The labels of the Accord Healthcare bottles say they contain 100 12.5-milligram tablets of hydrochlorothiazide, but they actually contain 100 25-milligram tablets of spironolactone, a drug used to treat heart, liver and kidney failure, the FDA said in a statement issued Monday.

Accord does not believe that other lots of hydrochlorothiazide are involved in the mix-up, the FDA said, adding that Accord learned of the error after a pharmacy alerted the company. The recall does not affect hydrochlorothiazide sold by other drug companies.

