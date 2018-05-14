Miss USA contestants meet ArkLaTex

The Miss USA pageant is as good a time as any to show the ArkLaTex off.

“The majority of people here have never been to Shreveport-Bossier,” said Stacy Brown with the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “Many of them not even to Louisiana. This is a great way to showcase what we have to offer and give them southern hospitality.”

The 102 contestants met people at Silverstars Smokehouse and Saloon in Bossier City on Sunday. They learned how to two-step and a little bit more about the ArkLaTex.

“The hospitality here has been pretty well,” said Laine Mansour, a native from Tupelo, Ms. “There is nothing sweeter than the hospitality and the warmth that we have experienced. We just love all the locals and being able to be here. It’s been pretty awesome.”

All in all, one contestant believes being in the pageant is not just for the beauty and the brains.

“The journey isn’t always easy, pretty or perfect,” said Miss Lousiana Lauren Vizza. “But, if you want something bad enough, work hard enough. Never give up on dreams.”