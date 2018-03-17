Miss USA Pageant announcement planned for Monday

The 2018 Miss USA Pageant appears to have found its home.

A news conference is planned for Monday afternoon which will likely announce that Shreveport will be hosting this year’s Miss USA Pageant.

A spokesman from Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau says the announcement will be a 2 p.m. at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

Local governments are already working to support the Miss USA Pageant financially.

The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a work session on Monday to discuss giving $50,000 to help pay for expenses, while the Bossier City Council will introduce an ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday to give $50,000 in support the pageant.

KTAL NBC 6 News first reported earlier this month that representatives from Miss USA and Miss Teen USA were in town meeting with a delegation from Shreveport – Bossier trying to land the event.

Las Vegas hosted the competition the past two years. Baton Rouge was the host city in 2015

The Hirsch hosted the event back in February of 1997.

NBC 6 News Morning Anchor Lauren Vizza will be representing Louisiana in the 2018 competition.