Missing Oklahoma woman found dead, authorities investigating homicide

MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of an Oklahoma woman who had been missing for weeks has been found, and her death is being investigated as a homicide. 

56-year-old Roxie Faizy had been missing since February 25. 

Officials said two people walking by a creek near Valiant in rural McCurtain County found her body around 7:30 Monday night. 

Faizy was identified through fingerprints. Authorities said there were zipties around her wrists and a chain around her waist.  

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.

Call Detective Devin Black with the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-5419 or Special Agent Chad Dansby at (580) 704-7660 with any information.

