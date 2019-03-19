Missing Oklahoma woman found dead, authorities investigating homicide

MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of an Oklahoma woman who had been missing for weeks has been found, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

56-year-old Roxie Faizy had been missing since February 25.



Officials said two people walking by a creek near Valiant in rural McCurtain County found her body around 7:30 Monday night.

Faizy was identified through fingerprints. Authorities said there were zipties around her wrists and a chain around her waist.

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.

Call Detective Devin Black with the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-5419 or Special Agent Chad Dansby at (580) 704-7660 with any information.