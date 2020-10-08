Missing south Louisiana teen may be on her way to Shreveport

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An active search is underway for a missing teenager from south Louisiana who may be traveling to Shreveport.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Mackenzie Melancon, of Duson, was last seen on Oct. 3.

Mackenzie stands 5 feet tall, weighing 90 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She currently has pink and brown colored hair.

Authorities believe Mackenzie may be headed to the Shreveport area.

If you see Mackenzie or have any information on where she could be please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477, or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

