Missing Texarkana woman found dead

Rachel Baty, the woman reported missing on Jan. 10, was found deceased in a vehicle behind a business in the 2100 block of Summerhill Road Saturday evening.

Texarkana Texas Police officers were dispatched to the business at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday after an employee noticed Baty’s Nissan Altima parked behind a business in the 2100 block of Summerhill Road Saturday night.

Baty was previously employed there, so a current employee recognized Baty’s vehicle when pulling into the parking lot. The employee knew Baty had been reported missing, so walked over to the vehicle and found Baty slumped over inside the vehicle and alerted the TTPD.

Although the cause of death is unknown at this time, police say foul play is not suspected. Her body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.