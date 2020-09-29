Missing Texas man injured in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A missing elderly man from Texas was injured this morning following a crash in Natchitoches Parish.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on US-71 south of Clarence.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, say an 87-year-old man, of Centerville, was driving a 2020 Ford Ranger southbound when he apparently left the road, traveled through a ditch, and hit a tree.

The man was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

During the crash investigation, deputies learned that on Monday, Sept. 28 the man had been reported missing by family members to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, the man’s name is not being released. His family members have been contacted and are en route to Natchitoches.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.