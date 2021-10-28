Mississippi man arrested in Sabine Parish ‘Man in the Well’ cold case

Delwin Avard Sibley, 74, of Biloxi, Mississippi, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome in 1984 (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook/Harrison County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 74-year-old Mississippi man has been arrested in the Sabine Parish “Man in the Well” cold case, more than 35 years after the victim’s body was found.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals arrested Delwin Avard Sibley at his home in Biloxi, Mississippi Thursday.

Sibley is charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 death of Lester Rome, who was 58 when he was reported missing out of Jefferson Parish two years before.

A landowner found Rome’s remains in a well on their Sabine Parish property in 1986, but it took more than three decades to recover enough of the remains to make the identification and gather more evidence from inside the well.

The recovery of those additional remains and additional evidence helped the Sabine Parish coroner confirm the identity of the remains, and a death certificate was issued on October 18.