TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana say a 31-year-old Mississippi man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in a local Chili’s parking lot on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Texarkana, Texas police say 31-year-old Cedric Alexander of Walls, Mississippi was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond, charged with engaging with organized criminal activity. More charges are pending, and police say they expect more arrests in the coming weeks.

Jermaine Aldridge, 31, was found lying between two cars in the Chili’s parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. He had been shot once in the back and died at the scene, according to TTPD.

“Although there was very little information initially, TTPD investigators said their detectives went through the evidence, tracked down leads and interviewed people who might know something about what happened that day,” TTPD said in announcing the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.