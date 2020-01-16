MLK Day of Service events set to take place around the Ark La Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cities across the Ark La Tex are gathering together this upcoming weekend to celebrate MLK Day of Service, “a Day-on, not a Day-off.”

In respect of the designated holiday, here is a list of events taking place around the area to help honor Dr. King’s life:

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Lonoke Baptist Church will start the weekend off with an MLK Prayer breakfast, at 7:00 a.m. held at Lonoke Baptist Church, 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, Arkansas.

The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council’s African American Committee will celebrate King’s birthday weekend with the 18th annual African American Voice. An Evening of Performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Texarkana Regional Arts Center in downtown Texarkana.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Impact Camden will hold a MLK Parade starting at 2:00 p.m. by the Ouachita Valley Business and Technology Center and ending near Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Being Human Church will host MLK in Shreveport Sunday Service at Sci-Port Discovery Center starting at 11:00 a.m.

AAHCC will host its 11th annual MLK Freedom Celebration concert at Greater New Calvary Church of God in Christ beginning at 4:00 p.m., admission is free.

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas will be holding its fourth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 11:30 a.m., starting near East Broad Street and East Front Street in downtown Texarkana.

Shreveport will honor MLK with the Krewe of Harambee Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Shreveport starting at 1 p.m.

LSUS will host MLK Day of Service on campus from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

The Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Holiday Program starting at 1 p.m. at Dunbar Elementary School, 2315 W. 10th Street in Texarkana, Texas.

LSUS will hold its annual MLK Commemorative Program starting at 5:00 p.m. The keynote speaker will be This year’s keynote will be Yusef Salaam. Yusef was among five teens from Harlem (known as the “Central Park Five”) who were tried and convicted in the “Central Park jogger” case.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

LSUS presents a night of extraordinary talent celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featuring performance arts and a candlelight vigil starting at 7:00 p.m.