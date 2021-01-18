MLK Day of Service: Food giveaway to those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Junior day and many around the nation have spent the day performing acts of service in their community.

“It’s important to celebrate unity, especially with this civil unrest that is happening within our nation, senseless of violence,” said Bishop L. Brandon, Pastor for Praise Temple Full Gospel Church.

Praise Temple Church is honoring doctor king and those who worked with him during the civil rights movement with a day of service calling it “Be Together”.

“It’s all about community with us and we are grateful for the community at large and we want to give that hand up versus the hand out because all of us need help every now and then,” said Bishop Brandon.

“Regardless of your nationality, regardless of your ethnic background, regardless of your religious affiliation. Praise Temple has always been for and about the community and that means so much to each one of us because sharing is definitely caring,” said Brenretta Anderson, picking up food.

Giving away 300 boxes of food in a drive-thru to help feed neighbors in need.

“We have apples, orange juice, you have canned goods, and just some other items to help people get along for a week or two,” said Bishop Brandon.

“it makes me feel good to know they are reaching out to the less fortunate,” said Elnora Hunter, received food.

And Elnora Hunter says she is thankful there are people looking out for others and helping where they can.

“It makes me feel good to have food on my table, and I am unemployed at the present time,” said Hunter.

Brenetta Anderson is picking up food to share with those around her.

“But I have neighbors that are around me that don’t have transportation and that are not doing the best right now, so anything that I can do to be a blessing to others I’m definitely going to do,” said Anderson.

They will continue their day of service tomorrow morning with a community clean up.