MLK holiday will impact Shreveport trash pick up schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport residents will see some changes in their trash pick up schedule due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

According to the City of Shreveport, there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 18. You can find the revised schedule below:

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 – No garbage collection

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 – Monday’s garbage will be collected

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 – Tuesday’s garbage will be collected

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 – Thursday’s garbage will be collected

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 – Friday’s garbage will be collected

Additional information:

No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy item pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Jan. 18. For more information about this facility, you may call (318) 925-3500.