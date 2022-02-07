SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council rejected an effort to appeal the denial of a liquor license for a store in the Martin Luther King neighborhood after residents turned out to oppose it.

“No means no. We said no the first time. We said no this time. Anytime we’re saying no,” one resident told the Shreveport City Council during a special meeting to consider the appeal of the denial of the Sunny Liquor Store alcohol permit at 1750 Martin Luther King Drive.

The request for the liquor license is for the same location two people have been killed in shootings since 2019. Shreveport police previously asked the council to deny another permit.

“A store that is not contributing to our community. It’s actually taking away. It’s not adding value. If you open it up, by Friday, it’s going to be packed and impede traffic there. Give it another day someone will be shot or a crime will be committed there,” another resident said.

District 2 Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said there are already seven liquor stores within the five miles of this location.

“This liquor stores are put into the community to basically hook the people who surround those liquor stores to keep coming in.”

Residents brought a petition with more than 200 signatures opposing the liquor store permit, saying it’s not the type of business they want for their community to flourish.

“Nowhere in here did we ask for more liquor stores for Martin Luther King. Nowhere did we say this is an opening for economic development. What we did say is that we need to shore up our small business, we need new grocery stores. We need other types of businesses that will help impact growth economically in our community,” one resident said.

The man seeking the permit was questioned by a city attorney. “How many liquor stores do you own? I don’t own any liquor stores. I manage a liquor, a manager,” he said.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor introduced the motion to deny the license for her district, a move unanimously supported by the council to stop the liquor store from opening.