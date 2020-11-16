The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Mobile COVID-19 testing canceled in Kilgore

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Mobile coronavirus testing has been canceled in the City of Kilgore.

City officials announced Monday that the mobile COVID-19 testing, which had been scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, has been stopped.

With limited testing options available, the antibody testing was a valuable resource at the beginning of the pandemic, however has not been serving the intended purpose of those coming and wanting to be tested.

Kilgore city officials are working with Christus Health to bring rapid testing to the area soon.

In the meantime, the Texas Department of Emergency Management has scheduled oral swab testing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each Friday through November at the Chandler St. Church of Christ.

