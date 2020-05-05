The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to East Texas community

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Another round of mobile testing will soon be available to Marshall residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Texas Health & Human Services will hold the second Mobile COVID-19 test collection from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E. End Blvd. South.

You will be screened if you have:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

You can register for the Mobile COVID-19 test collection Thursday, May 7 by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

