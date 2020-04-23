Mobile COVID-19 testing site to open Saturday in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available at the Marshall Convention Center Saturday as part of a state initiative announced by Gov. Abbott Monday mobilizing more than 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard to expand mobile testing in the state.

Harrison County had 60 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Six people have died in the county.

According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 can call 1-512-883-2400 for a phone screening. Once a person has been screened over the phone, they will be given an appointment time for the test. Tests are by appointment only and those seeking a COVID-19 test call for screening first. There is no cost to Texas citizens for the screening and testing.

The testing site will be at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End BLVD South, Marshall, TX from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To be eligible for the test, citizens must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

Fever and/or chills. Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath Sore throat

Headaches Nausea / Vomiting / Diarrhea

Nasal congestion Loss of taste and / odor

You can visit this link for more information: https://txcovidtest.org/

MTTs are in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.