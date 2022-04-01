SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wreaths Across America is bringing their Mobile Education Exhibit to Shreveport during their national tour honoring veterans and supporters.

The Shreveport Garden Study Club is hosting the exhibit on Louisiana State University Shreveport’s campus at One University Place. The exhibit will be closed to the public Friday for a private event for K-12 students. It will be open to the public for free on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits. Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is bringing their Mobile Education Exhibit to Shreveport during their national tour honoring veterans and supporters. (Source: Wreaths Across America)

Wreaths Across America is bringing their Mobile Education Exhibit to Shreveport during their national tour honoring veterans and supporters. (Source: Wreaths Across America)

Wreaths Across America is bringing their Mobile Education Exhibit to Shreveport during their national tour honoring veterans and supporters. (Source: Wreaths Across America)

The goal is achieved by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The organization says the exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support the heroes and their communities year-round.