SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will be giving away food to families in need Saturday morning, thanks to relief efforts driven by fans of Shreveport native All-Pro Buffalo Bills Cornerback Tre`Davious White.

The so-called “Bills Mafia” initiated a fundraiser for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in late November to show appreciation for White after he suffered a season-ending injury.

The 2013 Green Oaks grad has made a point to give back to his community since making it to the NFL, donating 1,000 turkeys to local families in need just before Thanksgiving last year.

Since White’s number is 27, fans were encouraged to donate in increments of $27 to the food bank.

The effort has raised more than $125,000 to date.

A food distribution took place on December 18, 2021, but was interrupted by inclement weather. Now, it’s back on for Saturday, March 12 on the main campus of Southern University Shreveport, starting at 9 a.m. and until all the food is handed out.

One box of food is allowed per family and perishable and non-perishable items will be available. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, utility bill, or other government document as proof of residency.

Donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana here.