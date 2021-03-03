Mobile home fire leaves 1 person injured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was injured Wednesday morning after a mobile home fire in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a fire in the 600 block of W. 83rd St.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, when crews arrived they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The two people inside the home were able to escape. One of them was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home. The American Red Cross is actively providing assistance to the family.

An investigation is underway into what started the fire.