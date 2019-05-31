Mobilize Marshall town hall meeting set for Saturday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall has organized a strategic plan meeting Saturday in a town hall format that will allow residents to have a voice in the future of the city.

The city says the “Mobilize Marshall” meeting “will be overseen by an experienced facilitator, who will engage with attendees to discuss specific goals for the city to accomplish. Attendees will be given a time limit of three minutes to speak and are encouraged to be clear and concise in expressing their desires for the community.”

Entitled “Mobilize Marshall,” the strategic plan is a call to action for citizens of Marshall to participate in the process and assist the city in building a guiding document that will create the city’s future. The plan is a method by which the city plans and prioritizes its goals in a transparent and accountable manner and is a means to efficiently advance Marshall into the future.



“We feel this Town Hall format will be the best way to engage with our residents and keep the meeting on track to get the most out of it that we can.,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.



The discussions held at the meeting will help Marshall City Commission members in prioritizing our direction as a city. Through the public input process and discussions with City Commission members and community stakeholders, the plan will help identify certain goals and initiatives to be accomplished.



The meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Marshall Junior High Cafetorium, 2710 East Travis Street. Refreshments will be available and a light lunch will be served.



