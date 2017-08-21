Mom jailed after abandoning baby

The mother of the toddler who went missing early Sunday morning is behind bars today after Bossier City Police learned she had turned over her child to a man, who agreed to watch him.

Celeste Marie Wilson, 36, of Shreveport, left her 2-year-old with Benjamin Adam Ashcraft in her vehicle in the Horseshoe Casino parking lot, and went inside to gamble.

When she went outside to the parking lot, Ashcraft and the child weren’t there, and called police, who issued a missing child press release with photos of the child and Ashcroft.

Upon locating and interviewing Benjamin Adam Ashcraft this morning, detectives concluded that no criminal charges are warranted in regard to his involvement in Sunday’s incident.

After waiting on Wilson to return Sunday morning, Ashcraft left with the child in Wilson’s vehicle so that he could find a WIFI hotspot to instant message Wilson, as he no service with a cell phone provider.

Ashcraft was able to reach Wilson, who agreed to meet him in front of the Horseshoe Casino to get her child but she never showed up.

When Wilson failed to meet Ashcraft and her child, Ashcraft left in Wilson’s vehicle and went to a friend’s home in Shreveport where an acquaintance agreed to take the boy to her home in Princeton and watch after him until Wilson could be contacted.

Ashcraft later abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of Hearne Ave. and I-20 in Shreveport due to a mechanical issue.

Because of that Wilson was arrested on a criminal warrant for child desertion and booked into the Bossier City Jail.