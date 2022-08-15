MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A case of monkeypox has been confirmed at a hospital outpatient facility in northeast Texas.

Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant has confirmed that a patient being treated at the outpatient facility has tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified TRMC of the confirmed case.

“TRMC is working closely with DSHS and following their recommendations with individuals who were at risk of possible exposure,” said TRMC CEO Terry Scroggin. “Transmission risks have been identified as a low-risk.”

TRMC says it is using the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and has implemented registration precautions and system protocols to identify and mitigate the risk of exposure to the virus.

According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headaches, muscle and backaches, a rash that resembles pimples or blisters on the face, mouth, or other parts of the body. Other symptoms of monkeypox include swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Monkeypox can be spread by direct contact from person to person, touching the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, intimate face-to-face or physical contact. It is possible to be infected by an animal that has the virus through a scratch or bite. The risk of transmission is very low and when proper PPE is worn the risk is reduced.