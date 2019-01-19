Monster Jam in Bossier City This Weekend

Monster Jam is in Bossier City at the Century Link Arena. This weekend you can catch the monster trucks and motorbikes in action. Monster Jam is a fun event for families. Before the show starts, kids will be able to come to the floor to meet some of the drivers. We talked with Brandon Budd and Andrew Straatmann on their journey becoming a driver.

“I bought my house off a guy who owned two of them. In the process of him moving, he left some things in the garage. We tinkered with a few things one weekend. We got hooked up and he offered me a job.I drove for him for eight years, ” said Budd. “I driven for about five years. I been apart of the Bigfoot company for twelve years. We start off as crew guys. We learn how to work on them,” said Straatmann.

Monster Jam is in town Friday and Saturday night. The pit party starts at 5:30pm and the show begins at 7:30pm.