Moody Gardens preps for Spring Break

Swing into Spring at Moody Gardens - Spring Break is just around the corner and Moody Gardens is the hottest place to visit on Galveston Island with attractions the entire family will enjoy. For more information visit the website.

March is perfect golfing weather, so don’t miss out on the beautifulMoody Gardens Golf Course, one of the top three courses in the Houston area that offers a variety of packages including a one-day all-inclusive package that includes the practice range, green fee, golf cart fee and unlimited food and beverages, excluding alcohol, for just $100.

Travel to Cuba inside the MG 3D Theater and learn the powerful story of a land preserved in time, yet poised on the cusp of dramatic change. The film will transport audiences across breathtaking landscapes, under the ocean surface to iridescent reefs, and into streets throbbing with music and dance in the heart of Havana.

We’re thrilled to take you on an underwater adventure inside the Aquarium Pyramid. Say hello to our Humboldt penguins and meet some new friends inside the seals and sea lion exhibit. You can even touch jellies and stingrays inside our touch tanks! Learn more about our conservation and research efforts as you explore the oceans of the world!

And, don’t miss out on Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer exhibit, now open inside the Discovery Museum. Leap to the rescue and learn teamwork, collaboration and problem-solving skills as you work your way through puzzles, mazes and obstacles.

Moody Gardens is one of the top travel destinations on Galveston Island with a diverse range of attractions including the Rainforest Pyramid, SpongeBob SubPants, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, 4D Special FX Theater, Ropes Course and Zip Line, and we’re located right next door to Schlitterbahn.

Looking to get away for a long weekend or staycation? We’ve got you covered with our luxurious, and family-friendly, Moody GardensHotel and Spa, located right here on property. It’s perfect for a family getaway, and a romantic escape for you and your special someone. Be sure to check out the Moody Gardens Spa where you can enjoy a relaxing pedicure, couples massage, facial and many more soothing treatments.