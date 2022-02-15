SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cause of a fire that destroyed the Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call in the 5200 block of Broadway Ave. at 3:23 a.m. arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of the single-story wood-framed church.

The fire department says conditions inside the structure deteriorated quickly and forced fire crews battling the flames into a defensive attack operation for the safety of the firefighters. Firefighters directed hose streams into the structure and a ladder truck was used to bring the situation under control by just after 4 a.m.

In all, 11 fire units and 32 firefighters were dispatched to the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigations. The fire department says the church received extensive damage and is a complete loss. Fire crews will be on scene most of the morning performing salvage and overhaul operations.