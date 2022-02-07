CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – A man who died in a rollover crash early Friday morning near Blanchard has been identified by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 44-year-old Chad Shaw of Mooringsport was killed in the wreck that happened around 12:20 a.m. on Blanchard Furrh Road at Backpath Rd. in Caddo Parish west of Blanchard.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the eastbound lane of Blanchard Furrh Road when Shaw lost control of his Toyota Tundra coming out of a curve and struck a guardrail, which caused the truck to overturn on the bridge. Shaw, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was confirmed dead on the scene.

The coroner’s office was able to identify Shaw through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was authorized.