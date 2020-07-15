Mooringsport officer gets second chance to serve community

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport police officer now has the chance to continue serving the communtiy.

Tuesday the village’s Board of Aldermen voted to allow former officer Dennis Welch to be reinstated to the department, if he re-certifies his law enforcement training requirements.

The decision was reached following a special public meeting where several citizens spoke out in support of Welch. Police Chief Darrell Wall requested the board consider Welch’s termination due to his lack of certification.

At the meeting, Welch said health and weather issues prevented him from meeting the deadline.

After listening to the outcry of support for the officer, Wells proposed to the board a compromise, allowing Welch to retain his position pending training.

“I’m glad they showed up and showed out,” said Mayor Chester Coffman. “I’m proud of the outcome.”

Welch said he’s served the community since 2005 and is the only officer on the village’s police force.

“To know that, you know, you’re a police officer,” said Welch. “How many people back you up, you know? They say we got your back, but this was very touching that people actually showed up to support me and they recognize what I do for this town.”

Before Welch can re-certify, the Louisiana Police Officer Standards and Training Council must be notified by the police chief of his reinstatement.

