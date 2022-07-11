NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Much of the ArkLaTex is now under a burn ban as dry conditions and lack of significant rainfall persist in the region.

Burn bans have been issued in all but one county in East Texas, as are five of the eight counties in Southwest Arkansas included in the ArkLaTexa viewing area.

Also on Monday, Natchitoches Parish became the second parish in northwest Louisiana to issue a burn ban.

According to Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond, the burn ban is due to the lack of rain and extremely dry conditions. The burn ban is under the advisement of the rural fire department and the 911 department.

De Soto Parish has been under a burn ban since July 1. Both parishes will remain under burn bans until further notice.

Counties in East Texas under a burn ban include Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Shelby, and Panola.

All of Arkansas is now under a moderate risk for wildfire, according to officials with the state forestry division. State officials updated its wildfire danger map Monday morning to include all 75 counties in the state.

As of late Monday afternoon, McCurtain County had not issued a burn ban.