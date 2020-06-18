More students to receive free meals during 2020-2021 school year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More children attending Bossier Parish Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch each day during the 2020-21 academic year regardless of household income.

According to Bossier Parish Schools, an additional eight schools have qualified for the national Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, bringing the total number of CEP schools to 23 in Bossier Parish.

“We are both excited and grateful to extend this program to more of our families, especially amidst the current economic crisis we are experiencing,” said Bossier Schools’ Child Nutrition supervisor Karla Horton said in a statement.

Thousands more students attending Bossier Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-21 academic year regardless of household income, thanks to eight schools being added to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. https://t.co/I538n2sxb9 pic.twitter.com/iSixG2zlVz — Bossier_Schools (@Bossier_Schools) June 18, 2020



“We have seen breakfast and lunch participation increase at our 15 other CEP schools and anticipate the same with these, and we all know there is a direct correlation between proper nutrition and learning.”

According to the school district, nearly 5,400 more students will be provided free healthy breakfasts and lunches next school year at the following schools:

Apollo Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, Cope Middle, Curtis Elementary, Elm Grove Middle, Haughton Middle, Princeton Elementary, and Sun City Elementary.

This amounts to an approximate savings of $600 for families and brings the total number of Bossier Parish students being eligible for free meals to 12,577, which represents 55.7% of the district’s enrollment.

The federal Community Eligibility Provision program provides an opportunity for schools in high poverty areas to provide free meals to all students without the burden of collecting and processing school meal applications for free and reduced-price meals.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.