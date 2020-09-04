UPDATE: More SWEPCO, CLECO customers now have electricity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO and CLECO crews are continuing to make progress when it comes to restoring power to customers in northwest and central Louisiana.

These are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4:

Bossier: 250

Caddo: 61

DeSoto: 12

Natchitoches: 4,657

Red River: 5

Sabine 4,372

SWEPCO has revised its overall estimated time of restoration for communities in central Louisiana as crews have encountered more extensive damage and difficulties with accessing work sites in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations Drew Seidel said, “This area took the full force of the Category 2 hurricane winds, and the damage is some of the worst our crews have ever seen. As thousands of storm personnel continue rebuilding the electric system devastated by Hurricane Laura, we can see from the severe damage and access issues that it’s necessary to revise our estimated restoration times.”

Seidel added, “We know this is a time of real hardship for our customers. Rest assured that we won’t stop at all through this holiday weekend as we work as safely and quickly as possible to get the lights back on.”

Estimated time of restoration for Natchitoches area:

Campti –

10 p.m. Friday – Campti Hwy 71 south to Clarence

10 p.m. Saturday – Campti Hwy. 71 north to Fairview; Campti Hwy. 480 east to Sandy Point

Cane River –

10 p.m. Saturday- Hwy. 1 south to Natchez and Hwy 1 bypass to I-49

Derry –

10 p.m. Friday – Derry La Hwy. 119 to Melrose; Derry La Hwy 1 north to Cypress, La

10 p.m. Saturday – Derry La Hwy. 1 south to Marco

Grand Ecore –

10 p.m. Sunday – Hwy. 6 west of Grand Ecore and Clarence community, St. Maurice, Montgomery

Many –

10 p.m. Friday – Many Marthaville Rd

10 p.m. Sunday – Many Hwy 6 runs east to Robeline Ft. Jessup area

Marthaville –

10 p.m. Saturday – Marthaville Hwy. 120 to Robeline; Marthaville Hwy 120 to Natchitoches Parish/Sabine Parish line

Provencal –

10 p.m. Friday – Hagewood Hwy 6 to Hwy 504 Oak Grove community

10 p.m. Saturday – Hwy 120 Provencal and east to Cypress

10 p.m. Sunday – Provencal and south on Hwy. 117 to Belwood; Hagewood Hwy. 6 to Robeline

Verda –

10 p.m. Saturday – Hwy. 471 Verda to Atlanta, La; Verda Hwy. 471 and Hwy 122 to Dry Prong

10 p.m. Sunday – Verda Hwy 122 to Montgomery

Colfax –

10 p.m. Saturday – Colfax Hwy 492 to Rock Hill community, Meade Rd

As of noon Thursday, Sept. 3 Cleco had restored power to roughly 113,838, or 81 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura. At 8 a.m., that number was 112,776.

Below are customer outages by parish as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4:

DeSoto Parish – 0

Natchtioches Parish – 107

Red River Parish – 0

Sabine Parish – 923

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.