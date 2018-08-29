Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. More than 150 arrested in massive ICE raid in Texas

NBC NEWS - Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations arm arrested more than 150 people Tuesday on allegations of immigration violations at a trailer manufacturer in North Texas, authorities said.

Katrina W. Berger, special agent in charge of HSI's Dallas office said at a news conference, "With those numbers, this is one of the larger work site enforcement operations conducted at one site in the past 10 years."

The raid in Sumner, Texas — based on what authorities described as criminal search warrants — follows a set of actions in early June in which U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 people at two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center in Ohio.

