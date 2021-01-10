More than 8,600 AEP SWEPCO customers without power in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 8,600 AEP SWEPCO customers are without power Sunday night as snow continues to accumulate in parts of Northwest Louisiana.

According to the utility’s outage map, 4,000 of them are in North Bossier in the area of Benton Rd. and I-220 and Green Acres. The estimated restoration time for that area is midnight. Another 600 are in the dark south of the Koran community in South Bossier.

There were also about 3,256 customers without power in Shreveport as of 8:45 p.m., 727 of them in Lakeside and another 180 along Lakeshore Dr. The estimated restoration times in those areas are 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m., respectively.

SWEPCO is also reporting about 600 outages in De Soto Parish, mostly in the Mansfield and Keithville areas. Restoration times in those areas are also estimated to be between 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Snow continues to fall across Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana since moving into the area Sunday afternoon, shutting down parts of I-49 in Shreveport.

Another 2,600 are without power in Panola, Harrison, and Shelby counties in East Texas. The AEP SWEPCO site says restoration times there are still being assessed.

In some parts of Deep East Texas, now totals are already between 2-4″ and it is likely we will see some more fall. The heaviest of snow is falling over Panola and Sabine Counties, De Soto, Sabine, Red River, and Natchitoches Parishes.