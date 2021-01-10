Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

More than 8,600 AEP SWEPCO customers without power in NWLA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 8,600 AEP SWEPCO customers are without power Sunday night as snow continues to accumulate in parts of Northwest Louisiana.

According to the utility’s outage map, 4,000 of them are in North Bossier in the area of Benton Rd. and I-220 and Green Acres. The estimated restoration time for that area is midnight. Another 600 are in the dark south of the Koran community in South Bossier.

There were also about 3,256 customers without power in Shreveport as of 8:45 p.m., 727 of them in Lakeside and another 180 along Lakeshore Dr. The estimated restoration times in those areas are 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m., respectively.

SWEPCO is also reporting about 600 outages in De Soto Parish, mostly in the Mansfield and Keithville areas. Restoration times in those areas are also estimated to be between 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Snow continues to fall across Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana since moving into the area Sunday afternoon, shutting down parts of I-49 in Shreveport.

Another 2,600 are without power in Panola, Harrison, and Shelby counties in East Texas. The AEP SWEPCO site says restoration times there are still being assessed.

In some parts of Deep East Texas, now totals are already between 2-4″ and it is likely we will see some more fall. The heaviest of snow is falling over Panola and Sabine Counties, De Soto, Sabine, Red River, and Natchitoches Parishes.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss