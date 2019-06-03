More than 90 percent of Shreveport's sagging pants arrests are African American men

SHREVEPORT, La -

According to Shreveport Police statistics, African-American men account for more than 90-percent of the arrests made for violating the city's sagging pants ordinance.

Numbers show from 2007 to 2019, there were more than 700 arrests under the sagging pants ordinance and 699 of those were African American men. Under this ordinance, there's an amendment that outlines, If a person is in violation of the law, it isn't grounds for an arrest or search of the person cited. A little over 200 of those citations ended with additional charges says councilwoman Levette Fuller who wants to repeal the ban.

We spoke with the NAACP and the local president said it's time to come up with another ordinance that doesn't target a certain race. "I think it was set up to never have been designed to harass anybody but 96 percent of people have been harassed by it. At the end of the day, we need to look at ordinances that goes on the books. Not only saggy pants but any ordinance that's going to disenfranchise 96 percent of your community," said Lloyd Thompson.

Earlier this year Anthony Childs was involved in a shootout with police after being stopped for sagging pants. The death of Childs is what led council woman Fuller to want to repeal the ban.

The council is making a decision on the sagging pants ordinance next Tuesday.

---

