Morning Star Baptist Church streaming Sunday services online

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church streamed their Sunday service online for members practicing social distancing. The praise team, musiscians and audio visual ministry were the only people along with Pastor Theron Jackson to be in the sanctuary.

Jackson says they’re blessed to have technology and the thought of not having church because of the pandemic wasn’t an option for their church. He says that even as he and his members distance themselves socially, they’re not distancing themselves spiritually because of the platforms bringing them all together.

“I think God is beckoning us in this day and time to ask us, what is it that you have? We have technology and unprecedented fashions, and God says, well, let’s use that,” said Jackson,” I hope more than anything else, the real impact is us handling anxiety, the natural fear and other things in such a way that we’ll be models and mentors.”

