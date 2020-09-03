Mosquito spraying to increase across Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Earlier this week, the state of Louisiana announced four cases of West Nile virus. Two cases was reported in Caddo Parish. With the increased moisture lingering from Hurricane Laura, standing water is becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The Caddo Parish Mosquito Control complete daily tests and trap mosquitoes to study where the higher concentration areas are developing. “Our lead biologist sent off some mosquitoes samples to Baton Rouge. We got the results back and found 24 of 179 samples tested positive,” said Caddo Parish Mosquito Control Assistant Director Kelvin Samuel.

As of now, it is unclear what type of mosquito led to the positive cases of the West Nile virus. The department is following closely the Southern House mosquito. “The mosquito is active at night.

“Normally, we deploy our spraying trucks in the evening,” said Samuel.

The Southern House mosquito is a carrier of the virus and is found in the Southern United States. The department offers help in eliminating mosquitoes in areas that could become breeding grounds. “You can come to our office and we will give out the Aquaboc 2000. It is a granul and a teaspoon will treat up to 50-100 feet. However, it is important to only use this when you see the mosquito larvae,” said Samuel.

The mosquito control officials say when searching for repellent look for deet greater than 15% and permethrin.

Recently, Caddo Parish enabled a new alert system called Everbridge and residents can receive parish wide alerts including mosquito spraying in the neighborhood. In addition, you can set what alerts you want and set them for phone, text, or email. If you would like to signup for the alerts, click here.

