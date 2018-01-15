Mother and baby ejected during rollover crash

A woman and her baby were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash in Shreveport.

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday on LA 3132 near West 70th St.

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Destini Ruffins, of Shreveport, was traveling eastbound when she lost control and rolled several times down the embankment.



Ruffins and her 12-,month-old son Noah Mayhorn were ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken to University Health. Ruffins is in critical condition and her son is being treated for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Unit. According to deputies the road did not have ice on it and weather was not a factor.