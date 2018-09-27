Mother arrested for exposing her unborn baby to meth

A mother accused of exposing her unborn baby to methamphetamine now sits is behind bars.

Rebecca Lynn Blevins, 32, of Mooringsport, was arrested this week following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Blevins, who is 27-weeks pregnant, came under investigation by Youth Services after being arrested on drug-related charges back on Sept. 4.

At that time, Blevins made statements to agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit about her drug use while pregnant.

Evidence collected by detectives determined Blevins’ drug use affected the health of her baby.

Investigators then obtained an warrant for Blevins for aggravated battery.

Blevins had not bonded out of Caddo Correctional Center since her arrest earlier this month, so on Wednesday the battery charge was added to her previous drug charges. Bond on the aggravated battery was set at $100,000.