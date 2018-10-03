Mother claims son was beaten by police

A mother is accusing Bossier City police officers of beating her son into a coma. Now she is partnering with NAACP.

The mother of 47-year old Andre Price claims her so was brutally beaten by Bossier City Police the morning of September 21st.At today news conference Inez Wiggins says he was pulled over while riding his bike down Benton Road.

According to police Price had a warrant for his arrest. He attempted to run on foot, started fighting the officers and grabbed one of their holsters.Police say chemical spray was used during the incident.Wiggins says her son went into a coma and lost sight in one of his eyes.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody’s child for nothing. If you’re a police officer. I think you can handle the situation better than to beat someone almost to death,” said Wiggins



“All we want is some answers. We need somebody to talk to us. We’re going to ask the D-A to look into it, we’re going ask the state police to look into it. We’re going to ask the justice department to look into it. We just want to find some answers for this family,” said Lloyd Thompson, Shreveport NAACP President.

Price was taken into custody after an altercation with officers. Police say meth was found in Price’s possession. He faces charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and two counts of battery on an officer. He remains in Bossier Parish Jail with a bond set to $125,000.

The case remains under investigation.