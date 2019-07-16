Haughton mother continues search for missing son

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clinton Nelson was last seen on September 1, 2006 around Ward Lane in Princeton in Bossier Parish.

“This is not easy. It’s very painful, but we’re supposed to love our kids unconditionally and my child did not deserve this. He didn’t deserve whatever happened that night.”

Nelson was last seen after 10 p.m. leaving a party. His mother, Carolyn Teigen travels from South Dakota to Bossier Parish as often as possible, putting up signs with her son’s picture.

“I will keep coming back. This is my child.”

Right now, up to $25,000 is being offered for information.

“This isn’t going to go away,” says Bossier Parish Lt. Justin Banet. “We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking and keep investigating.”

Two years ago, Bossier detectives joined the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office to search for possible human remains of Nelson, but none were found.

For Teigen it has been an emotional roller coaster.

“You’re trying to prepare for him being found. At the same time, we’re praying, maybe he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s still alive.”

If you have any information call Lt. Banet at 318-965-2203 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

