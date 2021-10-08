Mother of baby found dead in vehicle at W. Shreveport mobile home park arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of an infant found dead inside a vehicle at a West Shreveport mobile home park Thursday afternoon has been arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death.

Megan Everett, 30, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for negligent homicide and booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, one-year-old Joseph Everett was left in a parked vehicle outside his family’s home in the Forest Estates mobile home park off Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Pines Road for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said they believe the child’s death was heat-related. An autopsy was ordered.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.