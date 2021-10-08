Mother of baby found dead in vehicle at W. Shreveport mobile home park arrested

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of an infant found dead inside a vehicle at a West Shreveport mobile home park Thursday afternoon has been arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death.

Megan Everett, 30, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for negligent homicide and booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, one-year-old Joseph Everett was left in a parked vehicle outside his family’s home in the Forest Estates mobile home park off Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Pines Road for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said they believe the child’s death was heat-related. An autopsy was ordered.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss