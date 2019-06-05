Mother of Maleah Davis speaks out on daughter’s death

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KTRK) – The mother of Maleah Davis is speaking out.

On Monday, the medical examiner in Harris County identified the remains found on an Arkansas roadside as that of the little girl who had been missing for a month. The remains were found in a garbage bag, discovered by a landscaping crew.

Bowens was told over the phone Monday that the remains belonged to Maleah.

“I think at that moment that’s when reality hit, that it was her, in that bag, sitting along that street,” a distraught Bowens told KTRK.

Bowens reflected on how her daughter was found.

“It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all. I just, I just don’t understand this. It’s not fair, because she didn’t deserve that,” Bowens added.

—

