Mother of slain officer takes stand in penalty phase of Cannon capital murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the Shreveport police officer who was shot and killed by Grover Cannon in August 2015 took the stand Thursday morning in the penalty phase of Cannon’s trial.

The jury that convicted Cannon Wednesday night of first-degree murder in the slaying of Officer Thomas LaValley is hearing testimony that they will consider in deciding whether Cannon gets life or death as the penalty phase of the capital murder trial gets underway.

Grover Cannon, 31, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley while he was responding to a suspicious persons call in August 2015. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

On the stand, Jackie LaValley tearfully testified for 11 minutes about her son’s life and the impact of his loss. She showed photos of him at age five, as well as with her at his graduation at Northwestern and a photo of her with Thomas and his little brother Alex when Thomas graduated first in his class at the Shreveport Police Academy. She also shared a photo taken with him the last time she saw him, which was at a friend’s wedding in July 2015.

Thomas LaValley’s sister, Joy, also took the stand, followed by several of the fallen officer’s friends and co-workers. All shared memories of Thomas and how his death affected them.

There were a mix of tears and smiles during Thursday’s testimony, including from the occasional juror, as loved ones recounted bittersweet memories of Thomas’ wry sense of humor, love of food and incredible kindness.

The penalty phase is essentially a second trial before the same jury in which the defense and prosecution will present evidence and witness testimony as each side makes their case for life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. As with the requirement in death penalty cases that a jury must agree unanimously to convict, so must the jury agree unanimously on the death sentence. Otherwise, Cannon will automatically receive a life sentence.

Family members of both the victim and the offender can be called to the stand to testify, as well as expert witnesses and mitigation experts, who the state and defense will use to argue whether Cannon will receive the death penalty or the lesser penalty of life in prison.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.