Mother pleads for justice

Seventeen-year old Arderrius Mitchell was arrested after evading police when he was stopped for suspicious behavior.
Mitchell was standing in near freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning when an officer serving another warrant went to South Street. The officer double backed and saw Mitchell standing there still, then approached him.
He took off, throwing a gun down in the distance. When the officer finally managed to catch up with Mitchell, they got into a scuffle and a neighbor started recording.
“Tuesday was the worst day of my life,” said mother Lawanda Mitchell. “You didn’t have no reason to stop him. You say that wasn’t the person you were looking for.”
Lawanda found the recording when she got home after going to another home in the neighborhood for a few minutes. She says she was scared for her son after he was taken into custody.
“You don’t do someone’s son or someone’s child like that, that is the worst thing ever,” Lawanda said. “Sad. I’m hurt. I don’t think that was the right thing to do.”
Minden Police say they did not use excessive force and Mitchell will be in police custody for a few days.