Mother pleads for justice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The weather will stay out of the way today bringing us a dry and comfortable pattern that will continue through the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms will quickly return early next week.

Your Friday morning will begin with sunrise temperatures in the 40s, a few areas in Oklahoma and Arkansas will be in the 30s. High pressure is building in and pushing dry air in from the north. Temperatures will push 60 degrees by noon, with highs in the mid-60s later in the day. This is close to our seasonal average for early March. Wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.