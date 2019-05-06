Mother's Day gift ideas: Edible Arraignments Video Video

SHREVEPORT, La. - All week, we've got unique gift ideas for Mother's Day! Today, we talk with local representatives of Edible Arrangements.

Mother's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for Edible Arraignments. They make it easy for you with several Mother's Day packages starting at $39.99.

Visit one of the two local store locations:

3950 Youree Dr.

Suite 130

Shreveport, LA

2008 Airline Dr.

Bossier, LA