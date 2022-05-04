(KTAL/KMSS) – Mother’s Day is Sunday. From brunch and yoga to a pre-Mother’s Day party and a sweet deal on ice cream, here’s a look at some of the deals and things to do around Shreveport-Bossier.
- Events
- Brunch at Southern Trace Country Club
- 10 a.m. Saturday
- Reservations required
- Mother’s Day Yoga and Brunch
- 10 a.m., Friday
- Brownlee Park
- Guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
- Pre-Mother’s Day party
- 7 p.m. Friday
- Next Level Sports Bar and Grill
- Auntie Annie’s Pretzels
- Pretzel Perk members can get a buy one get one deal starting May 6 until May 8.
- Edible Arrangements
- Edible Arrangements is offering $15 off of their Mother’s Day platter if people use code MDAY15.
- Grubhub
- Members can get a $15 digital gift card when they purchase a card for $50 or more.
- Marble Slab Creamery
- Slab Royalty Members can get a buy one get one ice cream deal.
According to The History Channel, American Mother’s Day started in the 1930s and 1940s when children would gift their mothers with flowers or other gifts. Today’s Mother’s Day originates from “Mothering Sunday” which is a Christian holiday that took place during lent in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.
Happy Mother’s Day!