Motion picture tax credit bill could benefit film industry in Shreveport

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows director John Krasinski, left, and Emily Blunt on the set of “A Quiet Place Part II.” (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lawmakers are continuing to debate a bill that would extend incentives for the film industry in Louisiana.

House bill 173 is working its way through the legislature to extend the current tax break for productions in Louisiana. The extension could mean a boost for film projects at Shreveport’s Millennium Studios.

The bill led by Senator Sharon Hewitt would extend the motion picture tax credit program to 2028. It offers a 25% tax credit for productions that are investing over $300,000.

“It allows productions that are just now starting to think about green writing a project to consider Louisiana as a whole for production,” said Award-winning local actor Garrett Kruitof said.

“They need that time because of how long it takes to develop a project. They also can get an increase for filming outside of New Orleans and hiring Louisianians. The film industry is trying to make a comeback after the pandemic of Millennium studios is ready to get back to work.”

“Any film project is a film project, and we open our doors to anyone that wants to use our studio,” said Wade Marshall, Studio manager of Millennium Studios.

“I think the goal is to work on getting higher budget projects for our area so we can start building that booming film industry of the past that thrived.”

The bill is still waiting to move to the house floor.