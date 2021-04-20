Motorcycle crash kills man in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Red River Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, shortly before 1 a.m. 41-year-old Preston Tilley, of Coushatta, was traveling southbound on Elmo Rd. near US Hwy 71 on a 1998 Harley Davison when he left the roadway and hit a tree.
Tilley was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
