Motorcycle crash kills man in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Red River Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, shortly before 1 a.m. 41-year-old Preston Tilley, of Coushatta, was traveling southbound on Elmo Rd. near US Hwy 71 on a 1998 Harley Davison when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

Tilley was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.